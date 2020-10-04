October warm-up around the corner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first full week of October gets started on a frosty note, but big changes are on the way. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 60′s & 70′s later this week - some unusual warmth after a stretch of cooler weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin Monday morning. (WMTV)

Before the heat arrives, Mother Nature brings in another chill tonight. A cool & crisp Sunday afternoon leads to a frosty Monday morning. Clouds have cleared out of the Badger state and will allow low temperatures to fall back into the lower 30′s and upper 20′s tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another Frost Advisory for all of southern Wisconsin. This will be the last Frost Advisory for some time as morning low temperatures hover in the 40°F-50°F range this week.

Southwest winds gust upwards of 30 mph Monday afternoon/evening. Warmer air moves in for much of next week. (WMTV NBC15)

High pressure slides east throughout Monday. By the afternoon, winds will race out of the southwest - occasionally gusting between 25-30 mph. Monday highs will climb towards 60°F and more warmth is in store after that. A weak cold front will bring in a few more clouds overnight Monday into Tuesday. Rain chances appear dismal - although a sprinkle can’t be completely ruled out - especially farther north of Madison. Tuesday temperatures warm into the upper 60′s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures surge into the 60's and 70's this week. (WMTV NBC15)

Another cold front moves in Wednesday, but only backs highs off a few degrees for mid-week. As another high moves through, temperatures climb into the lower 70′s next weekend - several degrees above average. Rain remains out of the forecast through next Sunday.

