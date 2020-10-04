Advertisement

Packers game time moved by NFL

Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers say their game time Monday night has been pushed back by the NFL.

According to the team, the time for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field has been moved to 7:50 p.m.

It was previously scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Team officials say the time was moved after a game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled for Monday at 6:05 p.m.

That game was rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year.

News

Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A county health official in Wisconsin says he’s frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.

News

The Latest: Doctor tried to show Trump’s ‘upbeat attitude’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s physician says he was trying to “reflect the upbeat attitude” of the president and his medical team when he declined to share Saturday that Trump was placed on oxygen the day before.

National Politics

Poll: Biden’s national lead over Trump jumps to 14 points after debate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Murray
Democrat Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate.

News

MPD: Shooting suspect at large on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Sunday morning shooting leaves one man injured. The suspect is at large.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Local Jazz Club Owner is Registering 100 People to Vote

Updated: 21 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

One dead, one hurt after shooting in Beloit

Updated: 21 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive

Updated: 21 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Coronavirus

Positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record in Wisconsin

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The new cases push the number of active cases in the state to 23,005.

News

Jefferson Co. Health Dept. ‘strained’ by new COVID-19 cases, calls on community to inform close contacts

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Due to the surge in cases, the department said they will no longer call individuals who come in close contact with those who test positive.

News

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
Christie said he will be receiving medical attention Saturday.