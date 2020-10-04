PHMDC asks public’s help in dog bite case

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health of Madison & Dane County are asking the public to share any information regarding a dog that bit a child on Thursday.

According to PHMDC the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of McKee Road and County Grove Drive.

The dog is described as being a small, dark colored pit bull or American Staffordshire Terrier. The dog was being walked by a white male who was wearing a yellow and black hoodie. With the suspect there was a woman who was also walking a smaller dog.

PHMDC is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Police and Fire Dispatch at (608) 225-2345 and ask for the animal services officer.

PHMDC says If the animal is not located, it is possible that this animal may go on to bite someone else. It will also mean that the bite victim may be required to complete a series of costly injections to prevent rabies.

