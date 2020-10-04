Advertisement

Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One after he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One after he tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(Jacquelyn Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) - President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital Sunday in his car to wave to supporters gathered outside.

The president’s visit came shortly after he promised his supporters “a surprise” in a video posted on social media.

“It’s been a very interesting journey,” Trump said in the video. “I learned a lot about COVID. I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school, this isn’t the let’s read the books school. And I get it and I understand it. And it’s a very interesting thing.”

Earlier in the day, Trump’s doctor said he “continued to improve” and suggested he could be discharged as early as Monday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan injures foot at practice

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin may be without senior signal caller, Jack Coan to begin the 2020 football season. First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and may be out indefinitely.

Crime

Middleton Police: 53-year-old arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Middleton police officer saw the man weaving in and out of his lane on Greenway Boulevard and John Q Hammons Drive.

Local

PHMDC asks public’s help in dog bite case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Public Health of Madison & Dane County are asking the public to share any information regarding a dog that bit a child on Thursday.

News

Mayville gunman succumbs to self-inflicted gunshot wound

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The sole suspect in a Mayville shooting has succumbed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mayville Police Department.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Five more dead, 58 more hospitalized because of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
DHS reports 1,865 people tested positive for the virus Sunday

News

Victims identified in Beloit shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The City of Beloit Police Department has identified the two victims from a shooting Saturday night.

News

Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Deadly wildfires in California have burned more than 4 million acres (6,250 square miles) this year, a new record for the most acres burned in a single year.

News

Wisconsin county health leader quitting over virus handling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A county health official in Wisconsin says he’s frustrated with the lack of leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and is quitting.

News

The Latest: Doctor tried to show Trump’s ‘upbeat attitude’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s physician says he was trying to “reflect the upbeat attitude” of the president and his medical team when he declined to share Saturday that Trump was placed on oxygen the day before.

National Politics

Poll: Biden’s national lead over Trump jumps to 14 points after debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mark Murray
Democrat Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate.