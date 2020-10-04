Advertisement

Victims identified in Beloit shooting

(WIFR)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department has identified the two victims from a shooting Saturday.

In a Sunday Facebook post the police department shared the following:

Chelsey R. Payton, 26, was killed Saturday morning at Park and Grand avenues.

Jeffery D. Scott, 23, was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Chelsey R. Payton. Payton is the 26-year-old...

Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Sunday, October 4, 2020

The police department says the they extend their “sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones” of the deceased.

No other details have been provided at this time.

