Victims identified in Beloit shooting

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department has identified the two victims from a shooting Saturday.

In a Sunday Facebook post the police department shared the following:

Chelsey R. Payton, 26, was killed Saturday morning at Park and Grand avenues.

Jeffery D. Scott, 23, was treated at a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The police department says the they extend their “sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones” of the deceased.

No other details have been provided at this time.

