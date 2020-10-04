Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council: One-Pot Pasta Dishes

Angie Horkan demonstrates how to make two easy pasta dishes
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Angie Horkan shares some easy-to-make pasta recipes perfect for a chilly fall afternoon!

One-pot pasta dishes are easy-to-make and can help with meal planning during busy after school time. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates ow to make two pasta dishes with ground beef.

FRESH TOMATO, BEEF AND PENNE PASTA

Penne Pasta is tossed with Ground Beef and fresh tomatoes that’s perfect for any night of the week.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 3 teaspoons fresh minced garlic
  • 2 cups chopped tomatoes
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1-1/2 cups uncooked penne pasta, cooked
  • 2 tablespoons sliced fresh basil leaves
  • 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

  • Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

  • Stir in tomatoes, salt and pepper; cook over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add pasta and basil; toss. Sprinkle with cheese.

GROUND BEEF AND PASTA SKILLETE PRIMAVERA

This Italian-inspired recipe is a one-pot, fun to make and eat dish that combines ground beef, pasta, fresh zucchini and yellow squash.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
  • 1 (14-1/2 ounces) can reduced-sodium beef broth
  • 1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta
  • 2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch slices
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

DIRECTIONS

  • Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

  • Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Poll: Biden’s national lead over Trump jumps to 14 points after debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Murray
Democrat Joe Biden’s national lead over President Donald Trump nearly doubled after Tuesday’s presidential debate.

News

MPD: Shooting suspect at large on Madison’s near east side

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Sunday morning shooting leaves one man injured. The suspect is at large.

VOD Recordings

One dead, one hurt after shooting in Beloit

Updated: 18 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

VOD Recordings

Local Jazz Club Owner is Registering 100 People to Vote

Updated: 18 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive

Updated: 18 hours ago
Recurring 10 p.m. news recording

Coronavirus

Positive COVID-19 cases reach new single-day record in Wisconsin

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The new cases push the number of active cases in the state to 23,005.

News

Jefferson Co. Health Dept. ‘strained’ by new COVID-19 cases, calls on community to inform close contacts

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Due to the surge in cases, the department said they will no longer call individuals who come in close contact with those who test positive.

News

Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Christie said he will be receiving medical attention Saturday.

News

Beloit Police: Woman dies following overnight shooting

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza and Michelle Baik
Two victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 8:41 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
Senator Ron Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Republican’s Office announced Saturday morning.