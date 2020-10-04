Wisconsin Beef Council: One-Pot Pasta Dishes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Angie Horkan shares some easy-to-make pasta recipes perfect for a chilly fall afternoon!

One-pot pasta dishes are easy-to-make and can help with meal planning during busy after school time. Angie Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council demonstrates ow to make two pasta dishes with ground beef.

FRESH TOMATO, BEEF AND PENNE PASTA

Penne Pasta is tossed with Ground Beef and fresh tomatoes that’s perfect for any night of the week.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

3 teaspoons fresh minced garlic

2 cups chopped tomatoes

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 cups uncooked penne pasta, cooked

2 tablespoons sliced fresh basil leaves

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in tomatoes, salt and pepper; cook over medium heat 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add pasta and basil; toss. Sprinkle with cheese.

GROUND BEEF AND PASTA SKILLETE PRIMAVERA

This Italian-inspired recipe is a one-pot, fun to make and eat dish that combines ground beef, pasta, fresh zucchini and yellow squash.

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 (14-1/2 ounces) can reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta

2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2-inch slices

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt added diced tomatoes

1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

DIRECTIONS

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

