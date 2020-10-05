Advertisement

19 downtown Madison businesses sue ATC over 2019 substation fire

The lawsuit also claims the fire cost the businesses over $130,000 in damages.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nineteen downtown Madison businesses announced Monday they are suing over the substation fire that happened in July of 2019.

The businesses and their insurance provider accuse American Transmission Company of negligence by failing to maintain its equipment leading up to the fire that happened on July 19, according to the lawsuit filed in the Dane County Circuit Court.

The lawsuit also claims the fire cost the businesses a total of over $130,000 in damages. ATC will have 45 days to respond with a written answer to the complaint.

The fire left thousands of Madison residents without power for several hours during one of the hottest days of the summer.

During a routine inspection of the substation before the explosion, ATC said its workers identified one component “that we felt required additional review,” which was scheduled ahead of time. ATC said that the unidentified substation component is a part of their own internal investigation.

The businesses who are suing ATC are:

  • Irish Heart Enterprises
  • Candle Holder
  • Paisan’s Restaurant
  • Yahara Inn
  • D’Espana Food
  • Food Fight
  • Vintage II
  • Harvest Restaurant
  • Red Sushi 2
  • RSchenk Inc.
  • Hot Soup
  • TK Restaurant
  • King Arthur
  • Deja Food
  • Rising Dough
  • D’Asia Food
  • Gotham Bagels
  • JK & JK
  • Field Table

