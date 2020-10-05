Adams won’t play vs. Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers will be without star receiver Davante Adams for Monday night’s matchup with the winless Falcons at Lambeau Field. And Adams is not too happy about that.

Adams sat out the week 3 win in New Orleans with a hamstring injury suffered against the Lions in week 2. Adams said he was close to playing against the Saints, but after a pregame workout, was held out of the game. He said last week that he would not play until he felt 100% recovered, telling reporters Wednesday, “I will be making sure I feel normal - like before it happened - before I step out there. So we’re doing our thing to make sure that that’s the case."

On Monday morning, Adams tweeted out that he felt he was ready to go and seemed to take issue with the decision to hold him out of the game against Atlanta.

Davante Adams's original tweet announcing he won't be in the game Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 (screenshot via Twitter)

He later deleted the tweet.

The Packers will also be without receiver Allen Lazard, who is out indefinitely with a core muscle injury that reportedly requires surgery. That leaves running back Aaron Jones as the team’s leading receiver (10 catches) entering the game against the Falcons' NFL worst scoring defense (36 ppg).

Meanwhile, the Falcons should have their top two receivers Monday night. Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are expected to play. The Falcons rank 6th in the NFL in scoring (30 ppg).

So #Falcons QB Matt Ryan will have his offense at full strength tonight, with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley both expected to play, while it appears #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will be without top receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2020

