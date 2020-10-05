Badgers QB, Jack Coan awaiting further evaluation; Mertz taking first team reps

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football head coach, Paul Chryst confirmed with the media today that Jack Coan injured his foot in practice as the team awaits further evaluation from a specialist on the severity of his injury.

Paul Chryst said Coan went down in practice on Saturday while dropping back to pass and that it was a non contact injury.

Paul Chryst says Jack Coan’s injury happened just as he was dropping back in practice. No contact. #Badgers — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 5, 2020

Graham Mertz who was Coan’s backup before the injury has been taking first-team reps on offense since the senior went down.

“He works at what he does,” Chryst said of Mertz.

“Chase and Danny do the same. They’ll take advantage of the opportunities they get. We’re going to find out more in the next couple days on Jack. Graham, he puts work in. You put the time in, it’s important to them, you’re going to make progress. I appreciate that he’s done that.”

#Badgers Paul Chryst on Graham Mertz



“He puts work in. He puts time in and it’s important to him. He’s put a lot of time in and he’s progressing certainly.” — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 5, 2020

Chryst added he has confidence that Wisconsin’s offense won’t take a step back due to who is playing under center.

“I don’t feel any of the quarterbacks are necessarily so different that you’re limited or you can do a lot of one thing and not another thing. System wise and your offensive playbook can be similar, but it’s what does each guy do well and how do you play to their strengths?”

Coan going down doesn’t only rob the Badgers of experience at quarterback, but also one of their top leaders on the team.

Chryst shared how the Coan, who’s 12-6 in his career as the Badgers starter still puts the team first as he awaits results on his injury.

Asked Paul Chryst how Jack Coan has handled this injury so far as the #Badgers leader:



"He cares about this team and doesn’t want anything to affect the team in any negative way... It’s not about him and feeling sorry for himself. His focus is on the guys and this team." pic.twitter.com/Z7N68YoLlD — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) October 5, 2020

“He’s incredibly unselfish and he cares about this team and doesn’t want anything to affect the team in any negative way. Last thing any guy wants is to not be able to participate. For a guy like Jack, heck if he misses one practice he’s disappointed and this may be more, right?”

“It’s not about him and feeling sorry for himself. He does focus on the guys and this team. What you love about him last week when talking about him and love about him today.”

