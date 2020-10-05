Advertisement

Badgers QB, Jack Coan awaiting further evaluation; Mertz taking first team reps

Graham Mertz has been taking first team reps on offense during Coan’s absence
(WBAY)
By George Balekji
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football head coach, Paul Chryst confirmed with the media today that Jack Coan injured his foot in practice as the team awaits further evaluation from a specialist on the severity of his injury.

Paul Chryst said Coan went down in practice on Saturday while dropping back to pass and that it was a non contact injury.

Graham Mertz who was Coan’s backup before the injury has been taking first-team reps on offense since the senior went down.

“He works at what he does,” Chryst said of Mertz.

“Chase and Danny do the same. They’ll take advantage of the opportunities they get. We’re going to find out more in the next couple days on Jack. Graham, he puts work in. You put the time in, it’s important to them, you’re going to make progress. I appreciate that he’s done that.”

Chryst added he has confidence that Wisconsin’s offense won’t take a step back due to who is playing under center.

“I don’t feel any of the quarterbacks are necessarily so different that you’re limited or you can do a lot of one thing and not another thing. System wise and your offensive playbook can be similar, but it’s what does each guy do well and how do you play to their strengths?”

Coan going down doesn’t only rob the Badgers of experience at quarterback, but also one of their top leaders on the team.

Chryst shared how the Coan, who’s 12-6 in his career as the Badgers starter still puts the team first as he awaits results on his injury.

“He’s incredibly unselfish and he cares about this team and doesn’t want anything to affect the team in any negative way. Last thing any guy wants is to not be able to participate. For a guy like Jack, heck if he misses one practice he’s disappointed and this may be more, right?”

“It’s not about him and feeling sorry for himself. He does focus on the guys and this team. What you love about him last week when talking about him and love about him today.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Adams won’t play vs. Falcons

Updated: 3 hours ago
WR Davante Adams tweets Monday morning that he has been ruled out of the game against the Falcons Monday night at Lambeau Field, and is apparently not happy about that.

Sports

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan injures foot at practice

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin may be without senior signal caller, Jack Coan to begin the 2020 football season. First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and may be out indefinitely.

Sports

Packers game time moved by NFL

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the team, the time for Monday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field has been moved to 7:50 p.m.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Latest News

Football

Friday Football Blitz Week 2: Baraboo High School

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By NBC15 Web Staff
It’s Week 2 of Friday Football Blitz in Wisconsin and NBC15 Sports has all the high school football sports highlights.

State

Green Bay Packers grant $250,000 to help veterans facing homelessness

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Green Bay Packers awarded a $250,000 grant Friday to the Center for Veterans Issues (CVI) to support veterans and their families who are either currently or at risk for facing homelessness.

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Rodgers, Packers unbeaten with 37-30 victory over Saints

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Brett Martel
Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns.

Baseball

Cardinals beat Brewers, both clinch postseason berths

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By David Solomon
The Brewers will be the eighth seed after the San Diego Padres beat San Francisco 5-4.

Sports

Three Watt brothers play in same NFL game for first time in their careers

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza
J.J Watt wrote the three brothers started in their backyard.