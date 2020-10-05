Brewers GM Stearns: Payroll “uncertain” in ’21 due to virus

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said the team might trim payroll in 2021 following three straight postseason trips due to financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Brewers have upped payroll in recent years to build around Christian Yelich, Josh Hader and other promising young players, including a franchise-most $132,645.682 spent in 2019.

The club’s payroll as of Aug. 1 was $40,693,637 for this 60-game season -- an equivalent of roughly $110 million over a full season. Stearns is unsure if the club can maintain the 2020 payroll, which ranked 24th in the majors.

