Car crashes into a Middleton church overnight

Police say a person drove into St. Bernard Catholic Church around 1 a.m. Monday
.
(WMTV)
By Allie Purser
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Middleton, Wis. (WMTV) - A car crashed into a Middleton church early Monday morning.

According to the Middleton Police Department, the crash happened around 1 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church on Parmenter Street, just off of University Avenue in Middleton.

The driver was the only person in the car. They were injured in the crash and had to be taken to a local hospital. Police shared that it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash. The driver, who has not been identified, is being cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Open Intoxicants.

The church building, along with the brick wall along the west side of the property sustained damage.

