Clark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and is asking for the public’s help.

Officials say they received a 9-1-1 call of a possible missing person on Sunday, Oct. 4. Cassandra Ayon, 27, was reported to have moved recently and her parents hadn’t seen her since Friday.

Officials determined that the last time anyone saw her was Saturday morning around 3:45 a.m. in the Unity area when she left a friend’s house. Cassandra hasn’t been home since and did not show up to work on Monday.

Ayon drives a 2015 black Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.

Clark County officials are asking for the public’s help in locating her. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157.

