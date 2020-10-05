Dane Co. Clerk, Board Chair announce 11 appointees for Redistricting Commission

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Board Chair Analise Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell announced appointments Monday to the Dane Co. Redistricting Commission.

The commission will send three supervisory district map drafts to the county board by May 31, 2021. There will also be a chance for members of the public to submit map drafts for consideration. There will be more information on how to do this in the next few months.

The eleven member team was created to be a nonpartisan independent commission in 2016 after the Dane Co. Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance amendment.

McDonnell called the group of appointees “exceptional” and that they represent a broad cross section of the community. “I can’t imagine a better commission to set a new standard for clean and transparent government in Wisconsin,” he said.

Eicher was glad that they took the time to appoint people that represent the interests of Dane County residents. “I’m equally excited that we are going to hear directly from the people these maps most effect,” she added.

The list of appointees from McDonnell are:

Barry Burden (Madison)

Josephine Oyama-Miller (Monona)

Nakia Wiley (Madison)

Thomas Wilson (Westport)

The list of appointees from Eicher are:

Greg Hyer (Cross Plains)

Andrea Kaminski (Madison)

Idella Kangas (Deerfield)

Ken Leonard (Madison)

Ken Opin (Middleton)

Joan Schwarz (Madison)

Ralph Sirmons (Sun Prairie)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.