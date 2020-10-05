Advertisement

Dane Co. Clerk, Board Chair announce 11 appointees for Redistricting Commission

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. Board Chair Analise Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell announced appointments Monday to the Dane Co. Redistricting Commission.

The commission will send three supervisory district map drafts to the county board by May 31, 2021. There will also be a chance for members of the public to submit map drafts for consideration. There will be more information on how to do this in the next few months.

The eleven member team was created to be a nonpartisan independent commission in 2016 after the Dane Co. Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance amendment.

McDonnell called the group of appointees “exceptional” and that they represent a broad cross section of the community. “I can’t imagine a better commission to set a new standard for clean and transparent government in Wisconsin,” he said.

Eicher was glad that they took the time to appoint people that represent the interests of Dane County residents. “I’m equally excited that we are going to hear directly from the people these maps most effect,” she added.

The list of appointees from McDonnell are:

  • Barry Burden (Madison)
  • Josephine Oyama-Miller (Monona)
  • Nakia Wiley (Madison)
  • Thomas Wilson (Westport)

The list of appointees from Eicher are:

  • Greg Hyer (Cross Plains)
  • Andrea Kaminski (Madison)
  • Idella Kangas (Deerfield)
  • Ken Leonard (Madison)
  • Ken Opin (Middleton)
  • Joan Schwarz (Madison)
  • Ralph Sirmons (Sun Prairie)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison man charged with attempted arson of City-County Building during June civil unrest

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Justice announced Monday that a Madison man has been charged with attempted arson to the City-County Building during the June civil unrest in Madison.

News

Gov. Evers pledges additional $47 million towards COVID-19 relief

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday an additional $47 million investment in COVID-19 relief as the state continues to feel the impacts of the pandemic.

State

Brewers GM Stearns: Payroll “uncertain” in ’21 due to virus

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said the team might trim payroll in 2021 following three straight postseason trips due to financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

MPD: 51-year-old homeless man has several broken facial bones after attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department say a 51-year-old man who is homeless has several broken facial bones Monday after being hit in the face with a gun.

Latest News

Local

Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force arrests 40-year-old man on tentative drug charges after search

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested a 40-year-old man on Wednesday after finding methamphetamine in his residence during a search.

Local

Grace Coffee Co. to open 4th location in former Helbachs spot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Grace Coffee Co. will be opening a new location in Middleton in the spot that previously housed Helbachs Coffee.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases remain under 2,000 for 2nd straight day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin remained under 2,000 for the second straight day.

Local

MPD: Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on John Nolen Dr.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 24-year-old Oregon man was arrested for allegedly causing a crash while under the influence following a near head-on crash on a major Madison road early Sunday morning.

Sports

Badgers QB, Jack Coan awaiting further evaluation; Mertz taking first team reps

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin football head coach, Paul Chryst confirmed with the media today that Jack Coan injured his foot in practice as the team awaits further evaluation from a specialist on the severity of his injury. Paul Chryst said Coan went down in practice on Saturday while dropping back to pass and that it was a non contact injury.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. has more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
More people are currently admitted into Dane Co. hospitals because of complications from COVID-19 than ever before, the latest update from the public health agency shows. The 47 people currently admitted surpasses the previous highs set in early April.