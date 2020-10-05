Advertisement

Dane Co. has more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than ever before

Hospitalization counts of coronavirus set new high in Dane Co.
Hospitalization counts of coronavirus set new high in Dane Co.(KY3)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More people are currently admitted into Dane Co. hospitals because of complications from COVID-19 than ever before, the latest update from the public health agency shows. The 47 people currently admitted surpasses the previous highs set in early April.

According to Public Health Madison’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the county reported more than forty patients everyday from the first day listed on the site, April 5 through April 14. It did not top that number again until Sunday.

“Our thoughts go out to the increasing number of families in our community facing the worry and uncertainty of having loved ones in the hospital with Covid-19,” Co. Executive Joe Parisi said.

PHMDC’s dashboard shows 387 people in Dane Co. have been admitted into the hospital at some point after being diagnosed with the virus, PHMDC figures show.

While new cases in the county have dropped notably since the all-time highs set in early September, they remain on par with late June, which was the worst period of the outbreak prior to this most recent surge.

“More people are getting sick, some of them seriously. Hospitals are filling up. Now is the time for all of us to look at our days and identify steps we can all take to help reduce not only the risk to ourselves but also that of those around us," Parisi continued.

Parisi went on to point out that the “convergence of complacency, frustration, and rapid case spread” is creating a dangerous situation in Dane County and he urged everyone to continue to wear masks, socially distance, and avoid gatherings.

