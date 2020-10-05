Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force arrests 40-year-old man on tentative drug charges after search

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested a 40-year-old man on Wednesday after finding methamphetamine in his residence during a search.

The task force had previously obtained a search warrant for the residence on the 1100 block of Stonewood Crossing in Sun Prairie.

Officials collected a gun, methamphetamine and nearly $5,000 in cash as evidence during the search. They arrested Nathaniel E. Ray and tentatively charged him with delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver the same drug and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The Sun Prairie Police Department and Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team helped the task force with this investigation.

