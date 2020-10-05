FALL-tastic weather this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are you looking for a break from the chilly weather? If yes, you are in luck! Temperatures will be on the mild side of things all week long. Some days are even going to be warm for this time of year. The warmest days this workweek will likely be Tuesday and Friday. This is when temperatures will be near or if not above 70 degrees!

After a frosty morning, temperatures are going to rebound this afternoon! High temperatures Monday afternoon will be near or just above 60 degrees. Also, expect lots of sunshine and breezy conditions. The wind will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 35 mph. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 50s this evening.

Hour-By-Hour Forecast - Monday (WMTV NBC15)

We won’t have to worry about protecting our sensitive plants tonight. Overnight lows will range from the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. The wind will also start to settle down after midnight on Tuesday. A cold front will pass through the area tonight, but it’s not going to have a huge impact on our weather. It’s not going to cool us down or produce any rain. It might kick up some clouds, though.

Low Temperatures - Monday Night (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday will be a warm, at least warm for this time of year, day. Highs on Tuesday will be near 70 degrees. The average high for October 6 is 63 degrees. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. Tuesday will also feature plenty of sunshine and a west wind at 5-15 mph.

High Temperatures - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

Another cold front will drop south across the area late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so rain is not expected. Slightly cooler air will follow this front. High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is still above average for this time of year.

The warmest weather of week of the week will arrive on Friday. This is when temperatures will top out in the mid 70s. The warm weather will stick around for the start of the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 70s.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Right now, there is not a significant chance of rain in the forecast. This week will feature very little to no rain and tons of sunshine!

Rainfall Potential Monday - Friday (WMTV NBC15)

