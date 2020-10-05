Advertisement

Gov. Evers pledges additional $47 million towards COVID-19 relief

The additional funds will be put towards childcare, healthcare navigators and energy and rental assistance across the state
(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday an additional $47 million investment in COVID-19 relief as the state continues to feel the impacts of the pandemic.

The additional funds will be put towards childcare, healthcare navigators and energy and rental assistance across the state and will be infused into existing Coronavirus Relief Fund programs as well as used for new programs, according to a release issued by the governor. The effort is funded through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“As we continue to fight this pandemic across our state, we need to make sure folks have the support they need from housing and food security, to making sure they have access to quality, affordable healthcare,” said Gov. Evers. “The investment announced today will provide critically important assistance for Wisconsinites as we continue to encourage folks to stay home as much as possible.”

The funds will be allocated to several efforts. According to the governor, $10 million will be directed to the COVID-19 Out-of-School Support Grant Program that assists Wisconsin organizations who are providing care to school-aged kids during the pandemic.

Additionally, $10 million will be invested in the Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program in an effort to ensure citizens have access to safe, warm housing as the winter months approach. This is in addition to the $25 million that was previously announced.

Further $10 million will go toward the Food Security Initiative in recognition of the program’s role in combating hunger. This investment is on top of the $15 million previously allocated to this program.

The governor says $15 million will be invested in Wisconsin’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to ensure Wisconsinites can pay their utility bills during the colder weather. An additional $1 million investment will be directed towards the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund.

Finally, $1 million will be invested in the statewide health insurance navigator organization to help residents purchase health insurance on the federal marketplace or to enroll for BadgerCare.

