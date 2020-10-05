Grace Coffee Co. to open 4th location in former Helbachs spot

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grace Coffee Co. will be opening a new location in Middleton in the spot that previously housed Helbachs Coffee.

Grace Coffee will be opening November 1 at 1824 Parmenter Street in Middleton.

Grace Coffee has three other locations, two in downtown Madison and one in Sun Prairie. They recently opened their Sun Prairie location in July under restricted circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were guided by public health orders limiting indoor customer service.

Helbachs decided to close their business on Aug. 31 following the hanging of a “Mask-Free Zone” sign. They were also in a legal battle with the public health department over not enforcing the mask mandate.

Happy Friday! Let’s start the morning with a cold brew and start the weekend with a boozy berry lemonade! ❤️🙈 come hang... Posted by Grace Coffee Co. on Friday, September 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.