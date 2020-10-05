Advertisement

Judge weighing temporary injunction on Evers’ mask mandate

The Polk Co. judge said a new order would be coming soon
Gov. Tony Evers speaks to community with health officials during pandemic
Gov. Tony Evers speaks to community with health officials during pandemic(Wisconsin Department of Health)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Polk Co. judge heard arguments Monday on whether or not he should temporarily block Gov. Tony Evers' emergency health declaration and mask mandate.

As both sides concluded, Judge Michael Waterman complimented both sides on their briefings, but did not issue a ruling on the temporary injunction, saying he still had some things to consider. He added that he expects to issue a written decision “very, very quickly.”

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) pushed for the injunction in a court filing last week. The move came a month after the conservative law group challenged the order on behalf of three Wisconsin residents on August 25, contending that a governor is not empowered to issue emergency orders more than once for the same crisis.

Waterman told both sides he had been wrestling with the issue over the weekend, noting that orders are limited to 60 days unless the legislature extends or terminates it. Noting that the legislature’s power appears to be “without qualification,” the judge wondered if the judiciary should even rule on the matter or if it was conflict of separation of powers.

Repeated Orders?

WILL’s attorney Anthony LaCoco argued, however, that the governor cannot repeatedly issue emergency orders and continually extending them, saying that would give the executive nearly unlimited power. He said the legislature’s inaction showed they did not want the order extended.

Conversely, Wisconsin’s Assistant Attorney General Colin Hector replied that the massive surge of new cases since the beginning of September falls within the definitions of a public emergency. He compared it to issuing an emergency order if a river floods, arguing that if it floods, recedes, then rampages, a governor cannot decide if it’s a new disaster.

The recent spike constitutes a new basis for an emergency, he told the court. The pandemic is not one overarching disaster; instead, it contains reasons for disaster declarations in it.

He also pointed to the legislature and turned around LaCoco’s point, saying if the legislature wanted it revoked it could do it.

“Intrusive Actions”

In making his case, LaCoco described the governor’s order that people wear something over their face and mouths as “intrusive actions.” He claimed his clients were aggrieved by being told to wear masks.

He declared the order was an invasion of the plaintiffs' liberty and that fact should not be diminished. That their rights were on the line, he argued, was one reason the matter belonged in the court - addressing Waterman’s separation of powers concerns.

Hector said LaCoco’s description of his plaintiffs implies they may not even be wearing masks themselves and therefore would not be suffering any harm.

He also reminded Waterman that by blocking the order, the judge would be striking down the only statewide measure addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

“These two issues are not even in the same ballpark,” Hector said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UW- Madison student raises $11k for refugee camp where he was raised

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A University of Wisconsin- Madison student has raised $11,000 to help children at the Ugandan refugee camp where he grew up.

National Politics

Harris-Pence vice presidential debate will have plexiglass shield

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Ronayne
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.

Local

19 downtown Madison businesses sue ATC over 2019 substation fire

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Nineteen downtown Madison businesses are suing over the substation fire in downtown Madison in July of 2019.

Local

Madison man charged with attempted arson of City-County Building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Justice announced Monday that a Madison man has been charged with attempted arson to the City-County Building during the June civil unrest in Madison.

Latest News

News

Gov. Evers pledges additional $47 million towards COVID-19 relief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday an additional $47 million investment in COVID-19 relief as the state continues to feel the impacts of the pandemic.

State

Brewers GM Stearns: Payroll “uncertain” in ’21 due to virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns said the team might trim payroll in 2021 following three straight postseason trips due to financial hardships brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Dane Co. Clerk, Board Chair announce 11 appointees for Redistricting Commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Dane Co. Board Chair Analise Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell announced appointments Monday to the Dane Co. Redistricting Commission.

State

Clark County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman and is asking for the public’s help.

Local

MPD: 51-year-old homeless man has several broken facial bones after attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison Police Department say a 51-year-old man who is homeless has several broken facial bones Monday after being hit in the face with a gun.

Local

Dane Co. Narcotics Task Force arrests 40-year-old man on tentative drug charges after search

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested a 40-year-old man on Wednesday after finding methamphetamine in his residence during a search.