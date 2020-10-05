Advertisement

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says lawmakers are not taking the pandemic seriously

“As I said before, they have no problem with joining COVID-19 in the fight against Wisconsinites,” Barnes says.
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As coronavirus cases spike in Wisconsin, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes said he’s concerned that many people, including some state lawmakers, are still not taking the pandemic seriously. He said that could have a dangerous impact as the seasons change.

“The temperatures are changing here in Wisconsin," Barnes said in a CNN interview. "People had a very lovely summer ... [they] had an opportunity to hang out and congregate outside, and people haven’t stopped congregating. People are going back to bars and having house parties. People aren’t necessarily being responsible.”

Additionally, Barnes said Wisconsin leaders aren’t being responsible, naming Senator Ron Johnson as an example. Johnson’s office announced he contacted the virus Saturday. Barnes claimed Johnson “doesn’t care who he gave it to” because he attended a Friday event after being tested earlier that day.

Johnson said in a Saturday conference call that he was surprised he tested positive. Having visited the White House, Oval Office and Air Force One, he said routine testing was normal. Since he did not show any symptoms, he did not immediately quarantine.

Barnes added that legislature has been unresponsive in efforts to combat the virus at a state and county level, and they are now joining the newest lawsuit to challenge the extension of the mask mandate.

“As I said before, they have no problem with joining COVID-19 in the fight against Wisconsinites and it is going to paint a very ugly picture this fall if we continue down this path,” Barnes said.

