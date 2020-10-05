Advertisement

Madison man charged with attempted arson of City-County Building

The firebombing resulted in about $105,000 in damages and clean-up costs to the building.
Attempted arson City-County Building
Attempted arson City-County Building(U.S. Department of Justice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice announced Monday that a Madison man has been charged with attempted arson to the City-County Building during the June civil unrest in Madison.

The one-count complaint alleges that 26-year-old Marquon Clark threw projectiles through the City-County Building on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and then threw a lit roll of paper towels through broken windows. The complaint continues, saying there were over 250 people in the building, including 182 adults and juveniles being held in the jail.

Clark is currently being held in the Dane County Jail and his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court in Madison has not been set yet.

Marquon M. Clark was arrested on June 30 following a traffic stop near Verona Road, according to an incident report. As officers were trying to get the truck to pull over, its driver, identified as Conner M. Fleck, allegedly swerved at an MPD cruiser and would have hit it if the officer had not taken evasive action. The driver was also arrested and he was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered an additional reward in July of up to $5,000 for information on the fire-bombing. They issued a $5,000 reward initially for information on Clark, who was suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail into the building. 

The City County Building was firebombed during the protests and violence that broke out following the arrest of a Black man, Devonere Johnson, at a downtown Madison restaurant on June 23. That night, two statues were toppled on the Capitol Square.

At the time of the firebombing, dispatchers were in the building working, county officials said. They had to be evacuated while fire crews worked to battle the flames.

