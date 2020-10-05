Madison man convicted of using Libyan embassy bank account to pay taxes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man paid nearly $200,000 in state taxes for his family’s two Janesville gas stations using the banking information of the Libyan Embassy’s Military Attaché - but never had the Libyan government’s permission to do it.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Ahmad Kanan admitted the embassy’s routing and account numbers to direct to the Wisconsin Dept. of Revenue nearly $84,000 in July 2017 as well as over $108,000 in December of that year. He allegedly used that money to pay off sales and use taxes, penalties, and interest owed.

He was convicted Friday of access device fraud, which carries a penalty of up to ten years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Scott Blader explained.

COVID-19 FRAUD

Kanan also pleaded guilty to trying to defraud the federal government to obtain tens of thousands of dollars of the funds it set aside to help businesses make it through the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to prosecutors, Kanan was acting on behalf of Altin Labs, Inc., as its CEO and majority owner, when he applied for two Paycheck Protection Program loans that were set up under the CARES Act, the federal government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package.

In detailing the case against the 49-year-old Kanan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office explained it took him two tries to pull it off after the first one was blocked by an observant worker at a Wisconsin bank.

In April, he tried applying for a $72,500 loan at the Bank of Kaukauna, the DOJ statement detailed. As the application was being processed, someone noticed a misspelling in Kanan’s name and that application was rejected. The next month, Kanan tried applying for a $47,060 loan from a Cross River Bank, in New Jersey, again misspelling his name. That time, the application was accepted.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office explained Kanan admitted he intentionally misspelled his name and indicated he was not under indictment on any criminal charges. By that time, he was already charged with the access device fraud, stemming from the Libyan Embassy incident.

Kanan faces up to 20 years for this charge, Blader stated. His sentencing is set for January 6, 2021.

