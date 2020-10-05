Advertisement

Madison’s first Shake Shack opens Monday

It’s just the second Shake Shack in the state
Madison's first Shake Shack opened Monday, October 5, 2020.
Madison's first Shake Shack opened Monday, October 5, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s first Shake Shack - and just the second one in Wisconsin - opens Monday at Hilldale Shopping Center.

The burger chain made the announcement Monday morning, highlighting that this newest location is the 300th overall. Last week, Hilldale teased the restaurant would be opening soon along with several other stores at the shopping center.

“We are so excited to open our 300th Shake Shack in the vibrant city of Madison,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack. “This is a milestone moment for us as we continue to expand all over the world, and we’re delighted to be celebrating this moment with our team, the Madison community and visitors to Hilldale Shopping Center.”

Because of the pandemic, however, Shake Shack will open with limited hours. From Sunday through Thursday, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., while on Fridays and Saturdays, it will stay open until 9 p.m.

The dining room will be closed for now, although there will be patio seating (and at least it is warming up this week) and carry-out is available. The company says people can pre-order by downloading its app. Delivery will be coming soon too, it notes.

In addition to fewer hours, the pandemic also means fewer items will be on the menu. Shake Shack does promise all of the classics will be there, such as the Shackburger, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes. They also have some limited time treats like a seasonal Pumpkin Shake, made with real Libby’s Pumpkin, and Shake Shack’s ‘Hot’ menu featuring a fiery fan favorite, Hot Chick’n and new Hot Spicy Cheese Fries.

The new store will also serve Shack Canned Wine and Shackmeister Ale, in addition to local beers.

