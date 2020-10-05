MPD: 51-year-old homeless man has several broken facial bones after attack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department say a 51-year-old man who is homeless has several broken facial bones Monday after being hit in the face with a gun.

The victim told MPD officers that he asked a group of strangers to give him a ride around 2:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Calypso Avenue.

He then told police he followed the group to an parking lot behind an apartment building, was pistol-whipped and then robbed.

MPD continued, saying the man told them his wallet was stolen, which had a small amount of cash inside.

Police did not mention a description of the suspects.

