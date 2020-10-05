MPD: Wrong-way driver arrested after crash on John Nolen Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 24-year-old Oregon man was arrested for allegedly causing a crash while under the influence following a near head-on crash on a major Madison road early Sunday morning.

According to the Madison Police Dept., Bo S. Feuling was driving the wrong way on the inbound lanes of John Nolen Dr. around 2:45 a.m. when his Subaru collided with an oncoming SUV near North Shore Dr.

While neither Feuling nor the driver of the SUV, whose name was not released, were injured in the wreck, a passenger in Feuling’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital with internal bleeding, the police report indicated.

The crash scattered debris all over John Nolen Dr. and seriously damaged both vehicles, it added.

