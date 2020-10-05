Mt. Zion Baptist Church offers free mental health services to community

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Mt. Zion Baptist Church is teaming up with Anesis Family Therapy to provide free services and tackle the mental health stigma in the black community.

The free counseling kicks off Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The services will be offered each week on Tuesdays at the same time.

The new counseling program aims to close wounds and start healing.

“I’m excited about this. This is amazing,” Marcus Allen, Mt Zion. Baptist Church senior pastor. “Mental health has always been important to me.”

Allen served in the U.S. Army. He said he experienced mental health battles of his own.

“I have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). I experienced some form of depression and because of that I understand the pain that comes along with it,” Allen said.

He said he found help and he wants to give the community the same option.

“I want to grab them by the hand and walking down the hall and take them to a professional that can help them in that moment,” he said.

“We need help and support just like any human being does,” Myra McNair, Anesis Family Therapy executive director said. “If we continue to tell ourselves we can get through this time ourselves, we’re going break."

McNair said amid health disparities and racial injustice, the Coronavirus is magnifying issues in the black community that already existed. She said they’re struggling in the midst of a stigma.

“We hear this narrative that we are resilient and we’re strong like our ancestors. ‘They got through slavery so what I’m going through can’t be as bad,’” she said.

She said a lack of representation in the psych field also presents challenges.

“Historically it’s been a very white field that doesn’t understand the community struggles that the black community is coming in with,” McNair said.

Allen said it’s time to turn the tide.

“It is our prayer to provide the relief and hope,” he said.

Allen said with more funding he hopes to expand the services to every day.

Contact Pastor Marcus Allen at Mt. Zion Baptist Church to donate to the cause.

