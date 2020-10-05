New COVID-19 cases remain under 2,000 for 2nd straight day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of new COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin remained under 2,000 for the second straight day.

According to the latest Dept. of Health Services report, 1,696 new positive tests were recorded on Monday, down from 1,865 the previous day. While a notably lower number of new cases is to be expected on a Monday, the decrease still allowed the seven-day rolling average to slip a little further, decreasing to 2,395 cases per day over the past week.

That’s down nearly 500 cases from the 2,887 cases per day it stood at the beginning of the month. However, prior to ten days ago, there was only a single day in which the cases were higher than they are right now.

New DHS figures show a total of 10,256 tests were tallied in its latest update, which puts the percentage of people tested that came back positive at 16.5 percent. Like the seven-day rolling average, that is down from recent all-time highs, but still well above historical levels.

On a day in which Dane Co. reported five more people were admitted to one of its hospitals, setting a record for the number hospitalized at any given point, the state agency found 56 more people were hospitalized statewide. Since the pandemic began, 7,702 people were admitted to a hospital at some point of their recovery.

Nearly 25,000 COVID-19 cases remain active, according to DHS numbers. Of the 134,359 people who have tested positive since the outbreak began, over 80 percent, or 108,371, of them are considered recovered.

DHS reported four more deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,381.

