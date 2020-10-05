Advertisement

Officials remind Wisconsinites to be vigilant in cyber security

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity(Elise Romas)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wants Wisconsin residents to treat passwords and security codes like they would a smoke and carbon monoxide detector- checking them routinely.

Officials say cyber security awareness took form 17 years ago, but the need for data storage and access has exploded since. This has put more people at risk for losing valuable information.

Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Division Admin Lara Sutherlin said cyber crimes grew responsible for more than $600 billion losses around the world in 2018.

“Make sure those are up to date with security that you’re using two factor authentication where you need to, that your passwords are strong and that you have selected security questions that you know the answers to,” Sutherlin said.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the department noted that consumers may not realize how many devices they use on a regular basis that connect to the internet. They recommended that people take an inventory of all web-connected devices in their home, including thermostats, smart TVs and routers.

Once families have accounted for all their devices, they should update the operating system and antivirus software to protect their devices from viruses and “patch any holes” that hackers could look for to access their system.

Finally, the department advised that people check any accounts associated with each device to keep usernames and passwords strong and secure. Using two-factor authentication when possible, making passwords long and complex and selecting security questions that only the person accessing the account knows the answer to were all recommended.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Bucks’ George Hill receives End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill received the 2019-20 End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award Monday to recognize his commitment to positively impacting his community.

News

Trump campaign, DNC weigh in on Wisconsin campaign strategies

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Trump-Pence Dir. of Press Communications and DNC Vice Chair Michael Blake discuss methods for winning over voters.

News

Wisconsin researchers study antibody cocktail taken by President Trump

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Latest COVID-19 statistics

Updated: 55 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Judge weighing temporary injunction on Evers’ mask mandate

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Local

UW- Madison student raises $11k for refugee camp where he was raised

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A University of Wisconsin- Madison student has raised $11,000 to help children at the Ugandan refugee camp where he grew up.

National Politics

Harris-Pence vice presidential debate will have plexiglass shield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Ronayne
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.

Local

19 downtown Madison businesses sue ATC over 2019 substation fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Nineteen downtown Madison businesses are suing over the substation fire in downtown Madison in July of 2019.

Coronavirus

Judge weighing temporary injunction on Evers’ mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Polk Co. judge said a new order would be coming soon

Local

Madison man charged with attempted arson of City-County Building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Department of Justice announced Monday that a Madison man has been charged with attempted arson to the City-County Building during the June civil unrest in Madison.