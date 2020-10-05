Officials remind Wisconsinites to be vigilant in cyber security

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection wants Wisconsin residents to treat passwords and security codes like they would a smoke and carbon monoxide detector- checking them routinely.

Officials say cyber security awareness took form 17 years ago, but the need for data storage and access has exploded since. This has put more people at risk for losing valuable information.

Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Division Admin Lara Sutherlin said cyber crimes grew responsible for more than $600 billion losses around the world in 2018.

“Make sure those are up to date with security that you’re using two factor authentication where you need to, that your passwords are strong and that you have selected security questions that you know the answers to,” Sutherlin said.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and the department noted that consumers may not realize how many devices they use on a regular basis that connect to the internet. They recommended that people take an inventory of all web-connected devices in their home, including thermostats, smart TVs and routers.

Once families have accounted for all their devices, they should update the operating system and antivirus software to protect their devices from viruses and “patch any holes” that hackers could look for to access their system.

Finally, the department advised that people check any accounts associated with each device to keep usernames and passwords strong and secure. Using two-factor authentication when possible, making passwords long and complex and selecting security questions that only the person accessing the account knows the answer to were all recommended.

