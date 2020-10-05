Sauk Co. Health Officer resigns, citing frustrations over handling of the pandemic

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Health Officer is leaving his job, after submitting his resignation in September. He said he is frustrated by how the COVID-19 pandemic has been handled.

“It was a very difficult decision for me to make, I’m still conflicted about it,” said Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther.

Lawther is leaving at a time when Sauk County is seeing record-breaking increases in positive COVID-19 cases. On Oct. 2, the county recorded the highest-ever number of positive cases in a two-week period.

Lawther said as cases rise, the health department is struggling to do contact tracing, which makes it harder to control the spread of the virus. He said people need to continue preventive measures and help health officials with contact tracing if they do test positive.

“We had our largest number of cases in a two-week period of time last week, and we expect to break that record unfortunately again this week, and so we are going in the wrong direction,” Lawther said Monday.

Lawther’s last day as Health Officer will be Oct. 14. He said when he started this job, he planned to stay in his role for 15 years.

“It has not worked out that way,” he admitted.

Lawther blames COVID-19.

“We are seeing folks who are using this COVID epidemic and our public health response to it as a political tool,” he said.

Lawther said he is frustrated by the hostility the health department has faced.

“For example, my staff who get yelled at and hung up on quite frequently,” he explained.

He also feels county leadership has left health officials out of important decisions about safety.

“I think that the public health seat at that table has gotten smaller and smaller and smaller with less power and less voice,” Lawther explained.

Sauk County Board Chair Tim McCumber told NBC15, with a 31-member board, there are a lot of opinions, but it is not political.

McCumber also said Lawther’s interactions with the board were sometimes contentious.

“I saw frequently, when board members would ask him questions, he would be very condescending in tone,” McCumber said.

McCumber called Lawther’s resignation letter a “political diatribe" but clarified the board did not ask Lawther to resign and that it was a personal decision.

Lawther said he hopes his resignation will help hold elected officials accountable.

“I’m hoping that it will at least make people aware of the fact that there are politics being played here,” he said.

McCumber said the board is already accepting applications for Lawther’s role, and they are working to find a replacement as soon as possible. The Deputy Director of the health department will take over some of Lawther’s responsibilities until the position can be filled.

