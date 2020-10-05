Trump campaign, DNC weigh in on Wisconsin campaign strategies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before Pres. Donald Trump was admitted to the hospital for a COVID-19 infection, he canceled a campaign stop in Janesville, Wis; and it doesn’t sound like he’s rescheduling, as of right now.

The President’s doctor has instructed him to stay in the White House and recover for at least another week.

During an interview with NBC15 News, Monday, Trump’s Dir. Of Pres. Communications, Erin Perrine, did not mention if the president was planning to visit Wisconsin, or any other states before Election Day.

Considering Trump’s tweet about his hospital discharge combined with his at-home recovery, it does not sound like there are any in-person visits on the president’s calendar

“I certainly don’t have any announcements to make on that front, but you will see Team Trump in Wisconsin, operation MAGA is in Wisconsin, you will see top officials out there talking to the voters,” Perinne said.

As we journey down the home stretch, NBC15 also spoke with Democratic National Convention (DNC) Vice Chair Michael Blake about Joe Biden’s campaign strategy in Wisconsin leading up to Nov. 3.

“We’re not sure [what’s] going to happen with travel,” Blake said. “Of course, given what’s happened in the last few days with the President, we’re all even more mindful of what happens, and to be protective in that manner. That’s why we’ve been very active with the phone calls and the text messages and the virtual rallies.”

Both campaigns have been holding virtual rallies and meetings on a regular basis.

