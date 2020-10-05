Wisconsin Mayors to host virtual phone bank “What’s at Stake”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Biden for President Wisconsin will host a virtual phone bank with Mayors from across the state Monday, Oct. 5.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Madison Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway, Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels are all listed as hosts for the event.

“What’s at Stake” is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Event hosts plan to discuss Joe Biden’s plan to build back the economy. Those who wish to join can do so here.

The event follows the campaigns announcement of a statewide “Joe’s in Your Corner” tour in which state leaders will speak with Wisconsinites across the state about issues that matter most to them. The tour is set to begin Oct. 5.

