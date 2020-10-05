Advertisement

Wisconsin Mayors to host virtual phone bank “What’s at Stake”

(Pixabay)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Biden for President Wisconsin will host a virtual phone bank with Mayors from across the state Monday, Oct. 5.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Madison Mayor Sayta Rhodes-Conway, Superior Mayor Jim Paine and Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels are all listed as hosts for the event.

“What’s at Stake” is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Event hosts plan to discuss Joe Biden’s plan to build back the economy. Those who wish to join can do so here.

The event follows the campaigns announcement of a statewide “Joe’s in Your Corner” tour in which state leaders will speak with Wisconsinites across the state about issues that matter most to them. The tour is set to begin Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Utility emergency closes both lanes of Highway 60 in Lodi

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The lane closures lasted for approximately 30 minutes.

News

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes says lawmakers are not taking the pandemic seriously

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Barnes claimed Sen. Ron Johnson “doesn’t care who he gave [coronavirus] to” because he attended a Friday event after being tested earlier that day.

Crime

Columbia Co. authorities find drugs, firearm after stopping vehicle for speeding

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
After arriving at Columbia County jail, investigators allegedly found a significant amount of cocaine hidden in the man's body.

News

Brightening news feeds one leaf at a time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
As fall illuminates around Central Wisconsin, Heidi Oberstadt, a photographer, wanted to capture it.

Latest News

Local

115th Fighter Wing will conduct training flights starting Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Evening training flights are scheduled from Oct. 5 through Oct. 8 and Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

News

Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
“I learned a lot about COVID," Trump said in a video posted on social media.

Sports

Wisconsin QB Jack Coan injures foot at practice

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin may be without senior signal caller, Jack Coan to begin the 2020 football season. First reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jack Coan injured his foot at practice on Saturday and may be out indefinitely.

Crime

Middleton Police: 53-year-old arrested for fourth OWI offense

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Middleton police officer saw the man weaving in and out of his lane on Greenway Boulevard and John Q Hammons Drive.

Local

PHMDC asks public’s help in dog bite case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Public Health of Madison & Dane County are asking the public to share any information regarding a dog that bit a child on Thursday.

News

Mayville gunman succumbs to self-inflicted gunshot wound

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The sole suspect in a Mayville shooting has succumbed to his self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mayville Police Department.