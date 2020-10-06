All lanes on WIS 104 blocked due to crash with injuries

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash with injuries is blocking lanes in both directions from WIS 59 West to WIS 59 East on WIS 104 according to the Rock County Dispatch.

The incident occurred Tuesday just after 4:30 p.m. near the Village of Albany. The closure is expected to last two hours.

Alternate route:

Northbound traffic on WIS 104 will exit onto WIS 59 and head West. Then head North on CTH E, then head East on CTH until returning to WIS 104.

Southbound traffic on WIS 104 will exit onto WIS 59 and head East. Then will head South on WIS 213, then head West on CTH until returning to WIS 104.

Stay with NBC15 as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.