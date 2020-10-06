Advertisement

All lanes on WIS 104 blocked due to crash with injuries

The closure is expected to last two hours
(Gray tv)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash with injuries is blocking lanes in both directions from WIS 59 West to WIS 59 East on WIS 104 according to the Rock County Dispatch.

The incident occurred Tuesday just after 4:30 p.m. near the Village of Albany. The closure is expected to last two hours.

Alternate route:

  • Northbound traffic on WIS 104 will exit onto WIS 59 and head West. Then head North on CTH E, then head East on CTH until returning to WIS 104.
  • Southbound traffic on WIS 104 will exit onto WIS 59 and head East. Then will head South on WIS 213, then head West on CTH until returning to WIS 104.

Stay with NBC15 as this story develops.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus.

News

State Supreme Court rules Legislature can sue to challenge absentee ballot period

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Coronavirus

IRS extends deadline for non-filers to apply for stimulus check

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The IRS extended the deadline to apply for a stimulus check Tuesday for people who do not typically file a tax return.

News

Sauk Co. hits crisis mode in COVID-19 battle

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin limits indoor mass gatherings

Updated: 36 minutes ago

Latest News

State

Milwaukee scraps early voting plans at Fiserv, Miller Park

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Todd Richmond
Election officials have scrapped plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites.

State

State movie theaters call state’s $10 million investment a “lifeline”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Members of the National Association of Theatre Owners of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan thanked Gov. Evers for investing $10 million into state movie theaters Tuesday, but noted this is only a short-term lifeline.

Coronavirus

People were waiting for hours for COVID-19 tests at Alliant Center

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Long lines greeted people looking to get a coronavirus test at the Alliant Center Tuesday as organizers dealt with new hours, more demand, and a big change in staffing.

State

State Supreme Court rules Legislature can sue to challenge absentee ballot period

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Associated Press
The state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Republican-led Legislature can sue to challenge the ruling on the absentee ballot deadline for the 2020 General Election.

News

Wisconsin Council of Churches urges ministries to continue with virtual worship

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Although religious services and places of worship are exempt from Gov. Evers' new Executive Order that limits indoor gatherings to 25 percent, the Wisconsin Council of Churches is recommending churches statewide return to remote operation.