Average number of COVID-19 deaths per day hits all-time high
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a two-day respite, the number of new coronavirus cases across Wisconsin has again topped the 2,000 mark, as the recent upturn in deaths pushed the state into uncharted territory.
The latest update from the Dept. of Health Services show 2,020 more COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. Despite the jump over Monday’s total, the latest figure is down over last week, allowing the seven-day rolling average to fall again. That average has dropped every day since hitting the all-time high of 2,450 cases per day for the previous. Still, the 2,346 cases per day where it sits now, is still higher than all but one day prior to the past two weeks.
The state health agency tallied 11,559 total tests Tuesday, which put the percentage of them that came back positive at 17.4 percent.
The 18 deaths recorded pushes the seven day rolling average to a record high 14 deaths per day. Over the past eight days, the agency has recorded 17 or more deaths five times, the new DHS report shows. In all, 1,399 people have died in Wisconsin from complications related to COVID-19.