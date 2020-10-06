Beloit firefighter, another employee test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit revealed Tuesday that one of its firefighters as well as another city worker recently tested positive for COVID-19.

While the city typically does not release the departments in which infected employees work to protect their privacy, officials explained they did reveal the firefighter’s occupation in an effort to “maintain transparency.” The firefighter had no contact with the public while on duty and was wearing full protective gear, including an N95 mask, during their last shift, they noted.

Several more firefighters have also been quarantined as a precaution and that will require the fire department to shuffle its staffing while they are out, city officials continued, adding that other communities will help out as well to make sure the city is adequately covered.

As per policy, the department where the other employee worked we not released. However, city officials state that contact tracing indicates the individual was not exposed to the public while working.

Both employees will remain isolated and are expected to follow the guidance of the county in which they live, officials said.

The two new cases are the eighth and ninth to affect the city since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the Rock Co. Health Dept. announced the recent surge in coronavirus cases had forced it to switch into crisis standards of practice.

