Advertisement

Biden says no debate if Trump still has virus

(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINTON (AP) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump “shouldn’t have a debate” as long as the president remains positive for the coronavirus.

Biden said Tuesday that he’s “looking forward to being able to debate him” but said “we’re going to have to follow very strict guidelines.” He says he doesn’t know Trump’s status since the president returned to the White House after being hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Biden told reporters while boarding his plane back to Delaware in Hagerstown, Maryland: “I think if he still has COVID, then we shouldn’t have a debate.”

The next debate is scheduled for Oct. 15, with a third debate slated for Oct. 22.

Biden’s campaign says he tested negative for COVID-19 earlier Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Badger quarterback Jack Coan out indefinitely after foot surgery

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
University of Wisconsin- Madison senior quarterback Jack Coan will be out indefinitely after a successful surgery Tuesday on his right foot.

State

80-year-old woman killed after being hit by a delivery truck in Colburn

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
An 80-year-old woman was killed Monday evening after she was hit by a truck in Colburn that was driving away after a delivery.

News

Students experience digital divide in cities, not just rural areas

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Elise Romas
The MMSD educator said the digital divide isn’t just a problem in the rural areas, it’s also impacting the way kids learn in cities, like Madison.

News

Students expereince digital divide issues in cities, not just rural areas

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus.

News

State Supreme Court rules Legislature can sue to challenge absentee ballot period

Updated: 2 hours ago

Coronavirus

IRS extends deadline for non-filers to apply for stimulus check

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The IRS extended the deadline to apply for a stimulus check Tuesday for people who do not typically file a tax return.

News

Sauk Co. hits crisis mode in COVID-19 battle

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wisconsin limits indoor mass gatherings

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

Milwaukee scraps early voting plans at Fiserv, Miller Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Todd Richmond
Election officials have scrapped plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites.