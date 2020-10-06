Bucks’ George Hill receives End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill received the 2019-20 End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award Monday to recognize his commitment to positively impacting his community.

The award was presented by Kaiser Permanente and recognizes five NBA athletes for their positive contributions to their community. This season’s awards specifically recognized players who advanced work in social justice and provided relief and support with COVID-19.

The Bucks noted that Hill and his teammates were “instrumental” in encouraging NBA members to use their platforms to advance social justice. The team elected not to play Game 5 of their first round playoff against the Orlando Magic on Aug. 26.

After this stand, Hill and the team organized a call with state Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and state Attorney General Josh Kaul to talk about measures to address criminal justice reform.

Hill partnered with the charity Represent Justice for a discussion with Xavier Mcelrath-Bey, who was formerly incarcerated, during the NBA hiatus. They talked about the criminal justice system following the Bucks' Play for Justice event at the Racine Correctional Institution in December. Hill has also worked with community leaders in his hometown, Indianapolis, to open the HimByHer Collegiate School for the Arts. The school works to prepare under-served students for college entry and success in their postgraduate careers.

Hill also created the youth mentor program George’s Gentlemen to help Milwaukee Public School students stay engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also sent meals to health care workers in San Antonio and contributed to the Bucks Relief Fund, which provided financial relief to Fiserv Forum employees.

Hill noted that people should live their lives with a greater respect and purpose.

“Now is the time for us to come together as one and embrace each other, love one another and grow together. Humanity is something we’re lacking, and I will continue to do my job to bring back those attributes that we lack today in every community,” he said.

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst called Hill a fierce competitor on the court, but brings the same leadership qualities off the court.

“George is also the ultimate teammate. He plays unselfishly, cares about his teammates and deflects credit to others,” Horst said. “The Bucks organization is thrilled to see him recognized for his countless efforts – most done without fanfare - that positively impact the many communities he represents around our country.”

The NBA and Kaiser Permanente also give each award recipient a $10,000 donation for the charity of their choice and Hill chose Represent Justice for the donation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.