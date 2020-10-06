Advertisement

Charging decision expected in fatal police shooting of teen in Wauwatosa

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE - A prosecutor is expected to announce a decision Wednesday on whether to charge a police officer in the fatal shooting of a Black teenager outside a suburban Milwaukee mall in February.

The death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole was the third fatal shooting involving Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah in the last five years. Milwaukee County’s top prosecutor ruled the previous two shootings were justified self-defense.

Cole was shot by Mensah, who is also Black, outside Mayfair Mall after a disturbance was reported inside the shopping center Feb. 2.

Police say Cole ran from police and fired first before he was shot. Cole’s family disputes the accusation that he fired the gun and has called for Mensah to be terminated.

