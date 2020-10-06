Advertisement

Corrections: Another COVID-19 outbreak in a Wisconsin prison

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is reporting another coronavirus outbreak in a state prison.

Officials say Oshkosh Correctional Institution has more than 300 active cases among inmates. Oshkosh Correctional has a large number of elderly inmates and is the state’s most populous prison with nearly 2,000 prisoners.

The surge in cases comes as Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution reported 437 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates - the largest outbreak at a Wisconsin prison yet.

As of Monday, more than 900 inmates and 150 staff had active cases of COVID-19 across all of the state’s adult institutions.

