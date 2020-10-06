Advertisement

Dane Co. Executive announces creation of Black Center for Excellence and Culture

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be located on 3.5 acres on the 700 block of West Badger Road and situated in the historic Black neighborhood of South Park St.
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Monday he is putting $810,000 of his 2021 budget towards a Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

The development of the center, Parisi said, will foster a sense of community and family by bringing people together to celebrate Black culture.

“Madison’s Black community needs a central place to gather, network with fellow Black professionals, and celebrate culture,” said Parisi. “I’m grateful for the work of Dr. Gee and others in pursuing this vision, another progressive step forward in our community’s conversation about improving diversity, equity, and opportunity.”

The Center for Black Excellence and Culture will be located on 3.5 acres on the 700 block of West Badger Road and situated in the historic Black neighborhood of South Park St.

“We truly believe that creating a physical space for Black people to celebrate our culture, pay tribute to our history,and nurture future Black leaders will advance the entire community, so we’re thrilled that the County Executive’s proposal includes support for The Center for Black Excellence and Culture,” said Rev.Dr. Alex Gee, Jr.

Organizers hope the Center for Black Excellence and Culture will:

• Foster a Sense of Family and Community: It will create meaningful opportunities to build strong interpersonal relationships between and across generations of the Black community.

• Celebrate and Teach Black Greatness and Culture: It will be Dane County and South Wisconsin’s central space for learning about and celebrating local, state, and national Pan-African art, history, and culture.

• Nurture and Develop Black Business and Community Leaders: Its Center for Black Enterprise will assist Black entrepreneurs in developing and launching business ventures that will benefit the entire Greater Madison region and showcase Black excellence in action.

• Attract, Connect, and Retain Black Talent: In partnership with local businesses, educational institutions, and community-based organizations, The Center will provide cultural connection and immersion opportunities to Black professionals.

• Provide the Space for Conversation, Connection, and Growth: The Center will host events and activities designed to bring the entire community together

