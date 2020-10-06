Advertisement

Dept. of Revenue kicks off unclaimed property auction online

(WABI)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state Dept. of Revenue will host an online auction starting Monday for the next two weeks through their Unclaimed Property Section.

Auction items such as coins, money and stamps will be sold online through October 18.

The unclaimed items are from inside safe deposit boxes that have been held for the statutory time required.

The Wisconsin Surplus Online Auction will serve as the host for this event. The items are available for in-person and online viewing on their website.

The DOR website has a live chat option for those who want to know more about the auction.

If someone believes they have unclaimed property in Wisconsin, they can check the unclaimed property database.

