Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Administration official: Top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz reacts to the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: 14 minutes ago

News

State Supreme Court rules Legislature can sue to challenge absentee ballot period

Updated: 33 minutes ago

Coronavirus

IRS extends deadline for non-filers to apply for stimulus check

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The IRS extended the deadline to apply for a stimulus check Tuesday for people who do not typically file a tax return.

Latest News

News

Sauk Co. hits crisis mode in COVID-19 battle

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

Wisconsin limits indoor mass gatherings

Updated: 36 minutes ago

State

Milwaukee scraps early voting plans at Fiserv, Miller Park

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Todd Richmond
Election officials have scrapped plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites.

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) previews the vice presidential debate

Updated: 52 minutes ago

National

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacts to Trump testing positive for COVID

Updated: 57 minutes ago