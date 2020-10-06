Evers issues statewide limit on indoor mass gatherings

Advertisement

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered a statewide limit on the number of people who can gather at indoor public spaces.

According to the governor’s new executive order, the number of people who will be allowed in a room or building is capped at 25 percent of its occupancy.

“We’re in a crisis right now and need to immediately change our behavior to save lives,” said Gov. Evers. "We are continuing to experience a surge in cases and many of our hospitals are overwhelmed, and I believe limiting indoor public gatherings will help slow the spread of this virus.

The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, and will remain in effect until November 6, 2020. It will apply to any gatherings at locations that are open to the public such as stores, restaurants, and other businesses that allow public entry, as well as spaces with ticketed events, the Governor’s Office said.

“Folks, we need your help and we need all Wisconsinites to work together during this difficult time. The sooner we get control of this virus, the sooner our economy, communities, and state can bounce back,” Evers added.

There are some exceptions however. They are listed HERE.

This is a breaking news update. This story will will be updated as more information becomes available.

