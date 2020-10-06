Advertisement

Gov. Evers says state businesses can’t wait for federal support, invests $100 million

Wisconsin Capitol Building
Wisconsin Capitol Building(Justus Cleveland)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged that communities across the state are in “desperate need” for federal support, which is why the state chose to invest $100 million in them on Tuesday.

“Small businesses, including the tourism and lodging industries, are the backbone of our Wisconsin communities,” he said. “The ongoing pandemic, combined with a lack of action at the federal level may force many of these businesses to shutter their doors for good.”

Gov. Evers included an additional $50 million for “We’re All In Grants,” which is an economic development grant program that launched this summer. More than 26,000 businesses have already received the grant, but the governor noted that many of them are still facing economic troubles.

The first phase of the “We’re All in Grants” invested over $65 million for Wisconsin businesses across the state. This new round of funding administered through the Dept. of Revenue will prioritize those who are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic including restaurants, hair salons and barber shops.

About $20 million will be invested in the state lodging industry. Recent reports suggest that up to two-thirds of all Wisconsin hotels face closure within the next year if they are not provided with additional support. The money will help give emergency resources to the lodging industry to navigate less traveling and cover costs of adding public health best practices.

Live music venues and performance halls will receive $15 million to help supplement the state investments that have already been made. Evers recalled that these venues were some of the first small businesses to close at the beginning of the pandemic and will likely be the last to fully reopen.

Privately owned movie theaters will be receiving $10 million to help support the local communities they serve. Non-profit cultural venues will also get $10 million.

An additional investment of $4 million was also announced for destination marketing organizations and tourism drivers, which brings the total investment from the governor’s administration to $12 million.

These investments are funded through federal CARES money.

