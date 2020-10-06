Henry Vilas Zoo polar bear Nuniq to make big move to Kansas City

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Henry Vilas Zoo polar bear Nuniq is preparing for a big move to Kansas City this month.

After working with the zoo, the The Association of Zoos and Aquariums Polar Bear Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommended that Nuniq transfer to the Kansas City Zoo. SSP observes population management of many endangered species in order to enhance conservation of the species in the wild.

Nuniq, who will turn 4 years old in November, came to Henry Vilas Zoo in 2018. He was born one of three cubs in 2016 at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. He is also the offspring of Nanuq, a polar bear that lived at Henry Vilas for two decades.

Nuniq will be joining 31-year-old polar bear Berlin at the Kansas City Zoo, where they have lived since December 2012.

Henry Vilas will welcome one-year-old male cub Bo from the Toledo Zoo once Nuniq has moved. Bo, short for Borealis, will be turning two in December. The female polar bear at Henry Vilas, Berit, will keep him company.

Zoo Director Ronda Schwetz said the zoo will miss Nuniq, but know that a move is the best for him. “Our main priority has always been to do what is right for our animals,” Schwetz said.

The zoo noted that polar bear populations in the wild are declining as arctic ice shelves shrink and the bears have less places to hunt for food. There are 57 zoos with polar bears in the U.S. currently.

Those who would like to see Nuniq before his move can visit from 9:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. until October 12. All visitors ages 5 and older must wear a mask in the zoo.

