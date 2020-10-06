Advertisement

IRS extends deadline for non-filers to apply for stimulus check

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The IRS extended the deadline to apply for a stimulus check Tuesday for people who do not typically file a tax return.

The new deadline is now Nov. 21, which is five weeks past the original deadline.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig explained that they extended the deadline to give people more time to register to get an Economic Impact Payment if they have not applied for it yet. The non-filer tool will not be available after the Nov. 21 deadline, so the IRS encouraged non-filers to register as quickly as possible.

“Any further extension beyond November would adversely impact our work on the 2020 and 2021 filing seasons,” Rettig said. “The Non-filers portal has been available since the spring and has been used successfully by many millions of Americans.”

The IRS noted that this extension is only for those who have not received their stimulus check yet and do not typically file taxes. Taxpayers who requested an extension of time to file their 2019 tax return still have an Oct. 15 deadline.

IRS employees have also helped translate information and resources in 35 languages.

The non-filer tool is meant for people whose income is below $24,000 for married couples and $12,200 for single people who could not be claimed as a dependent by someone else. The IRS added that this includes couples and individuals who are experiencing homelessness.

