Jefferson County Public Health officials currently following “Crisis Standards”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A spike in COVID-19 cases is taking its toll on resources in rural parts of Wisconsin.

In Jefferson County, public health officials say they’re in crisis mode and are following “Crisis Standards of Practice for COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Symptom Monitoring” put in place by the state health department.

Despite doubling its staff, the department is working hard to keep up with a rapid increase in cases.

Gail Scott, Public Health Director and Health Officer says in the last two weeks, cases in Jefferson County have increased by nearly 80 percent. She says one day last week, they saw 51 cases.

This is making contact tracing and disease investigation more difficult.

On Saturday, the department announced that due to the increase in cases, it’s asking the community to take precautions more seriously and help with contact tracing. “Rather than not let the public know what was going on, we decided to be perfectly transparent and truthful and say look, we need your help,” said Scott.

The department says its goal has always been to contact people who test positive within 24 hours.

With the surge in cases, right now that’s taking anywhere between five and seven days. The department is now prioritizing who to contact when tracing virus exposure.

The priority is on cases linked to schools and nursing homes.

As for the others, they’re asking people who test positive to contact people they may have exposed themselves.

“In the beginning, people had three to five contacts, now we’re looking at anywhere from 10 to 50 contacts. We’re making hundreds of calls, we just can’t make thousands of calls right now,” Scott says right now the department is asking people to try to slow the spread by wearing masks and keeping their social circles small.

"Stay out of mass gatherings, that’s where we’re seeing a lot of spread,'' said Scott.

The department says it’s seeing many new COVID-19 cases linked to larger gatherings like weddings, birthday parties, and even funerals.

It also warns that many people think they don’t need to wear a mask if around family or friends, when in fact, health officials say you should always wear a mask around anyone who doesn’t live in your immediate household.

The department says some people who’ve tested positive have admitted to not wearing a mask most of the time and some have even knowingly gone to work sick.

“Those are all things that will keep this pandemic going and we really want to slow it down, keep schools open…, and keep business up and running,” said Scott.

The department is also reminding anyone who tests positive or who may have been exposed to immediately quarantine.

