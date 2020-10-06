Man arrested in Milwaukee funeral home shooting that injured 7

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a shooting outside of a funeral home Wednesday that left seven people injured.

According to WITI, nearly two handfuls of bullets hit Serenity Funeral Home last week, shattering glass from limousine windows and injuring seven people who were who were gathering to remember a 26-year-old Braxton Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed in mid-September.

The victims in the funeral home shooting range in age from 20 to 48. All are expected to recover.

Police say charges for the suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days, WITI reported.

This shooting occurred just over a week after the Milwaukee County medical examiner reported the county is on track to surpass 200 homicides in a year for the first time in history, WITI added.

