Advertisement

Man arrested in Milwaukee funeral home shooting that injured 7

All seven victims are expected to recover
Members of the Virginia Senate vote to eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.
Members of the Virginia Senate vote to eliminate the mandatory minimum sentence for assaulting a police officer.(WDBJ7)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Police Department has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a shooting outside of a funeral home Wednesday that left seven people injured.

According to WITI, nearly two handfuls of bullets hit Serenity Funeral Home last week, shattering glass from limousine windows and injuring seven people who were who were gathering to remember a 26-year-old Braxton Taylor. Taylor was shot and killed in mid-September.

The victims in the funeral home shooting range in age from 20 to 48. All are expected to recover.

Police say charges for the suspect will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days, WITI reported.

This shooting occurred just over a week after the Milwaukee County medical examiner reported the county is on track to surpass 200 homicides in a year for the first time in history, WITI added.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dept. of Revenue kicks off unclaimed property auction online

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The state Dept. of Revenue will host an online auction starting Monday for the next two weeks through their Unclaimed Property Section.

News

Police investigating “disturbing,” racist stickers left on Middleton residents’ newspapers

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Middleton Police Department is investigating after several residents in the neighborhood around Middleton High School received newspapers with racist stickers attached to them.

Basketball

Bucks’ George Hill receives End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill received the 2019-20 End of Season NBA Cares Community Assist Award Monday to recognize his commitment to positively impacting his community.

News

Trump campaign, DNC weigh in on Wisconsin campaign strategies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The Trump-Pence Dir. of Press Communications and DNC Vice Chair Michael Blake discuss methods for winning over voters.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin researchers study antibody cocktail taken by President Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago

Cyber

Officials remind Wisconsinites to be vigilant in cyber security

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Dept. of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said Monday it wants Wisconsin residents to treat checking passwords and security codes like they would a smoke and carbon monoxide detector.

News

Latest COVID-19 statistics

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Judge weighing temporary injunction on Evers’ mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

UW- Madison student raises $11k for refugee camp where he was raised

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A University of Wisconsin- Madison student has raised $11,000 to help children at the Ugandan refugee camp where he grew up.

National Politics

Harris-Pence vice presidential debate will have plexiglass shield

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Ronayne
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate with a plexiglass shield between them to guard against coronavirus transmission.