Milwaukee scraps early voting plans at Fiserv, Miller Park

Miller Park
Miller Park(WMTV/Amelia Jones)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Election officials have scrapped plans to use the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers' stadiums as early voting sites.

The city of Milwaukee’s election commission had planned to use Fiserv Forum and Miller Park between Oct. 20 and Nov. 1. Voters could have voted early in person or returned absentee ballots they received in the mail at the stadiums.

The commission said Tuesday it would not hold early voting at the stadiums after all, citing a recent court ruling that could open the door to legal challenges. It’s unclear what ruling the commission is referencing.

City election officials said their state counterparts told them early voting sites had to have been designated by June 12 and the Fiserv and Miller Park plans weren’t implemented until Sept. 1.

