No shortage of sunshine or warm fall temperatures this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This is just the beginning of a long stretch of FALL-tastic weather! Temperatures all week will long be above average for this time of year. There will be no threat of frost or freezing temperatures during the overnights. Plus, there really isn’t a next big weather maker this week, so there are no significant rain chances in the forecast. The only downfall about this week will be the wind. Most days this week will be breezy.

Today will be a SUN-sational day! Expect lots of sunshine and warm October temperatures this afternoon. Highs will be near or just above 70 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 63 degrees. The only downfall about today will be the wind. Expect a west to southwest wind at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will slowly drop through the 60s this evening.

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

An upper-level storm system will pass just north of the area overnight into Wednesday. This system will throw a cold front our direction. This front won’t have a huge impact on our weather. This front will not produce any rain or bring in a cool shot of air. It might just kick up some clouds. The air will likely be too dry for an even few sprinkles. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be near or just above 50 degrees.

If you look up tonight, there is a good chance you could see Mars. Mars will make its closest approach to earth on October 6, 2020. Mars will only be 38.6 million miles from Earth. It sounds like a lot but Mars won’t be this close to Earth again until 2035. Mars will shine in the east in the evening and in the west before dawn. Mars will be highest in the sky around midnight. With a mostly sky expected tonight, clouds should not be problem.

Mars' Close Approach (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be another mostly sunny and mild day. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The wind will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Believe it or not, Thursday will likely be the coolest day this week. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is still a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

The warmest weather of the week will arrive by the end of the workweek and continue into the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Temperatures are still expected to be in the 70s Sunday and Monday. The forecast models are hinting a strong cold front could impact the area towards early to middle part of next week. This front could bring in a cooler and wetter weather.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.