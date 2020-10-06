Packers put ‘indefinite hold’ on allowing fans at home games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers will not allow fans to attend home games this season until the drastic increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations turns around.

Calling the recent rise of both figures concerning, the organization announced an ‘indefinite hold’ on allowing fans to attend Packers' home games and it has already ruled out letting them come to the November 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Fans were not allowed at either Packers home game this year either.

“We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community healthcare and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time,” President/CEO Mark Murphy explained.

In his statement, Murphy acknowledged how much Packers games mean to the community and how much Packers fans are looking forward to getting that little slice of normalcy back, but, he says, the health and safety of the players, staff, and community is the most important factor in their decision. He went on to urge people in the community to wear masks, socially distance, and practice good hygiene.

The organization explained it is working with local medical and public health officials to determine when it may be safe to host fans again this season. When and if that day comes, season ticket holders will get the first crack at buying tickets.

“We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations,” Murphy said.

“At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person.”

